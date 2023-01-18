Leo H. Evart Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.