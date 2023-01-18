Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 91,235 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 32,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

