Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Levitee Labs Price Performance

LVTTF stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

