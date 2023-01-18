Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.25

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $696.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

