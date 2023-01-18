Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $174.34 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 170,904,321 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

