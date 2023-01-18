Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180.60 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $180.60 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,809,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,743,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00374137 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $418.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
