Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 67,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,958. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

