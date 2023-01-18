Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 4,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 90,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.