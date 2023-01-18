Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 30th

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of LZRFY opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $14.65.
About Localiza Rent a Car
