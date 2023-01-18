Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

