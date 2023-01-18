LogiTron (LTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $76.36

LogiTron (LTR) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $76.36 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LogiTron has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,256.83 or 0.30127362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00784208 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogiTron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.