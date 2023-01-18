L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

L’Oréal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($418.48) to €365.00 ($396.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($377.17) to €314.00 ($341.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.89.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

