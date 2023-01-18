Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 168,935 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

