Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 57,072 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,186 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HAL opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

