Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.