Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

