Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

