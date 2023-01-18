Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Allegion worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

ALLE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

