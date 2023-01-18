Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,214 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CyberArk Software worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

