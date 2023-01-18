Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 298.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,882 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.35. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.55.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

