Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.