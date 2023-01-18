Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 572.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Premier worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

