Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $136.19 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.