Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $717.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.