Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 505.3% from the December 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

LTSRF stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

