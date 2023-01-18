Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a growth of 505.3% from the December 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
LTSRF stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
