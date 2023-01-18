Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.