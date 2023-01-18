Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130.99

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $130.99 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

