Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.69. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $584.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.