LUXO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,186.93 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $21,186.93 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.