MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $141.81 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,637,400 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.