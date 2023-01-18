Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maiden in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maiden stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

