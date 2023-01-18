Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of MLYBY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

