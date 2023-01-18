Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of MLYBY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
