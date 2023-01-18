Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $25,407.75 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00270054 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,070.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

