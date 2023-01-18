Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.49. 25,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,005,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after buying an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,350,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

