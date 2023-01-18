Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.65. 20,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,192. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $359.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

