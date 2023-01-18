McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

