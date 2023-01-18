McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.43. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

Get Rating

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

