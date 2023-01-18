Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($1.95). Approximately 138,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 187,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.76).

Medica Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2,658.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.36.

Insider Activity at Medica Group

In other news, insider Stuart Quin bought 59,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £74,875 ($91,366.69).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

