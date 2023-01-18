Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Short Interest Down 99.9% in December

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,652,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNA remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 10,065,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Medical Marijuana has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.