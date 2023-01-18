Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. 124,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

