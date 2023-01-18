Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia Sells 3,575 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,575 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $20,520.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,173.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 758,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $562.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.67. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
