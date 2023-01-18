Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 122.4% in December

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Meta Data Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AIU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 25,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674. Meta Data has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of smart education platforms for academics and professional training centers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

