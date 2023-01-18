Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Up 122.4% in December

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Meta Data Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of AIU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 25,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674. Meta Data has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.
Meta Data Company Profile
