Metis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $165,428.19 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00429186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.58 or 0.30125726 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00767591 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

