MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.90 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $89.08 million and $2.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $20.11 or 0.00097036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039272 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00230538 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.05854142 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,400,435.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

