Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in December

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTPOF remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

