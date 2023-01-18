MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MGM China Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 1,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. MGM China has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
About MGM China
