MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 1,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. MGM China has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

