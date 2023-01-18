Midas Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Midas token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,144.57 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00421318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.91 or 0.29573449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.50803075 USD and is up 11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,240.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

