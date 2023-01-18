MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.68 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00421892 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.52 or 0.29613735 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00757262 BTC.
MiL.k Token Profile
MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,241,270 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.
