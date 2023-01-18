MinePlex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.13 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 106.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,860,204 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

