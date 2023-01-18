MinePlex (PLEX) Price Up 62.4% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 62.4% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00427982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.78 or 0.30041188 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,010,326 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.